Today in Keys HIstory

1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Made a fire in the stove though it was not very cold yet the wind blows a gale from the north northeast. Asa F. Tift went in the steamer Isabel. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.70.5, thermometer 69.5, wind north northeast 7, clouds 5. I wore a thick coat down and find it pleasant as the wind is fresh. Walked to the Fort with Matilda and Mrs. Tift.
1848: The New Key West Lighthouse on Whitehead Street was lighted for the first time. The lighthouse was built to replace the one destroyed by the Hurricane of 1846.
1894: Napoleon Pinder, a native of Nassau, was the largest man in Key West. At 21 years of age, he was 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighed 228 pounds.
1917: Polk’s Key West Directory of 1917-18 listed 19 barbershops in the city.
1947: President Harry S Truman signed the authorization permitting Aerovis Q Cuban Airline, to operate daily flights between Key West and Havana.
1950: Capt. Francis L. Busey turned over command of the U.S. Naval Air Station, Key West to Capt. Robert S. Quackenbush in a formal ceremony at the Boca Chica Field.
1961: The U.S. Navy announced that it had named one of its new streets in the Sigsbee Park Housing for Stephen R. Mallory. Mallory, who was from Key West, served as U.S. Senator from Florida in the 1850s and during the Civil War was Secretary of the Navy of the Confederate States.
1971: According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in January, 7.1 million pounds fresh produce was shipped through the Port of Key West. Most of this was cucumbers shipped from Central America.
1976: The U.S. Navy water pipeline system was transferred to the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority by Marjorie Lynch, United States Undersecretary of Health Education and Welfare.
1994: The TIB Bank of the Keys was celebrating 20 years of banking since it was established in 1974 as the Islamorada Bank. To mark the anniversary, the bank donated $1,000 to the Key West Habitat for Humanity.