1829: Charles Hawkins shot William A. McRea, as he walked on Whitehead Street, in the back with both barrels of a shotgun. McRea died two hours later. The two men had fought a duel in February over Hawkins finding McRea leaving his wife’s bedroom via the window. Both men were wounded in the duel. Hawkins was charged with murder, but an impartial jury could not be found and the case was transferred to St. Augustine where there was no one to testify against him. The court dismissed the case and Hawkins left for Texas, where he became the first Commodore in the new navy of the Country of Texas.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 3:40 and walked as yesterday, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.46, thermometer 80, wind south southeast 3, clouds 4. A heavy squall attended with rain passed over last night. Read the Law magazine and papers. Matilda had ice cream for dinner and it not being ready till sometime after 3 I remained at home all the evening reading papers. A heavy rain squall came up about 7 and others continued passing until after 10 when I got to sleep.
1893: Cuban leader Jose Marti left on the steamer Mascotte for New York.
1960: In the run-off election, Jack Saunders was elected State Representative Group 2; William L. Osterhoudt was elected to the county commission and Robert Vargas defeated Gerald H. Adams for the school board.
1980: The number of Cuban refugees passed 74,000 and a second boat was seized for violating the presidential ban on trips to Cuba.
1985: The Secretary of the Navy announced that a new attack submarine being built at Newport New, Virginia would be named Key West.
1987: Leonte A. Valladares, owner of Valladares and Sons bookstore, died at 84.
1989: A U.S. Marine Crops Battalion arrived on the USS Panther and established a camp on the ocean end of White Street near the West Martello Tower.