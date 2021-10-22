1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Light airs and pleasant. The Thistle in sight we have already been out from Port Praya long enough to have made two passages to Sierra Leone, and by the appearance of the Weather we stand a chance to be as much longer; in making our run we have had a continuance of light variable Winds, with long intervals of Calms, beside which a Strong Northerly Current to contend against. Lat. 8.55 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 84 Gallons, Remains on board 3927 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 54 lbs. Pork, 3 1/2 Galls. Beans, 1 Gall. Vinegar, 4 Galls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Lucia was sent to sleep with Lizzy last night to wean her. Matilda nursed her once during the night to empty her breast. The steamer Isabel got in about 8 p.m. bringing a company of soldiers to relieve the company stationed here. Went down early in the morning and got papers, a letter from the Commissioner of Customs approving my fee bill and one from P. Williams enclosing Shaw’s and Williams’ land warrants. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 80, wind north northeast 2, clouds 3. Last night the wind was northwest a good breeze but the barometer would not rise and the northerner soon died out. Read papers.
1953: The Monroe County Health Unit reported the 54th case of polio case of the year, with five deaths.
1957: Adm. Francis D. McCorkle reported that the U.S. Navy had a total of 11,776 military and civilian workers on the payroll in Key West, plus an additional 8,243 dependents living in the area.
1960: Noted artist and children’s book author, Morgan Dennis died in New York. Dennis’ winter home in Key West was the houseboat Sea Dog, the first boat moored on houseboat row on South Roosevelt Boulevard.
1962: President John F. Kennedy, in a speech to the nation, ordered a quarantine of Cuba because of the Russian missiles on the island. The local military was in the highest state of readiness as more troops arrived to support the quarantine.
1972: Karl Thompson died at 85. He had served as sheriff of Monroe County from 1933 to 1941. In 1959, he donated the land on Fleming Street for the Monroe County Public Library.
1974: The E.K. Corporation began filming “Ninety Two in the Shade,” based on Tom McGuane’s book. The movie, set in Key West, starred Peter Fonda.