1821: The American flag was raised for the first time at St. Augustine and the Spanish flag lowered as the Spanish rule ended in Florida.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:45 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 86, wind south southwest 3, clouds 9. Read paper. The steamer Isabel got off by 4 p.m. Robert P. Campbell and Jane Randolph and Lt. Cyrus B. Comstock went in her. They are frightened of the yellow fever four men having died in the hospital and Mrs. Allen and Miss Mary Lane are both ill. Wrote Mother and Philip Williams in Washington. A light rain fell in the night.
1924: The La Concha was the name chosen for the hotel on Duval Street. Louis T. Bragass submitted the contest winning name and was given a $100 savings bond.
1948: Commissioned Gunner Leonard Stanley Allen, Royal Navy, who was killed in an accident on the British ship HMS Crossbow, was buried in the Key West City Cemetery. A crowd of about 2,000 attended the graveside services conducted by Father James MacConnell of St. Paul’s Church.
1953: A well drilled by Harry I. Morgan Company on upper Key Largo found oil and was being tested to see if the oil was of commercial importance.
1953: Capt. Shirley Garson of the bottom fishing charter boat Storm King brought in an 11-foot shark.