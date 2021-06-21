1513: Ponce de Leon named the islands at the western end of the Florida Keys Los Tortugas.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.61, thermometer 85, wind east southeast 4, clouds 9. Read Household Words. Matilda sent down to ask me to get a boat to go aboard of the USS Merimack but the wind was so fresh that I did not think it prudent to go. P.m. siesta. Captains Pendergrast, Powell and Sands and Dr. Walker called in the afternoon. Went to Alexander Patterson’s after tea.
1914: The Internal Revenue office was at 423 Front St. The Deputy Collector was C.L. Knowles and J.L. Johnson was the Stamp Deputy.
1923: Ground was broken for the construction of the new Douglass School.
1938: Thelma Strabel, author of the “Reap the Wild Wind,” brought the property by the Southernmost Point from Marian Kirtland.
1941: Planned Marathon Airport was placed on the list to be surveyed for construction under the defense program.
1953: McCrory’s took out a building permit for $203,000 for its new five-and-dime store on Duval Street at the corner of Eaton Street.
1958: The Mitchell Wolfson Foundation purchased the Audubon House on Whitehead Street.