1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Wind fresh, weather unsettled — employed at our usual occupations of exercising the Crew at the Guns, Small Arms, etc. Lat. 12.24 Long. 44.20. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water. 85 Gallons, Remains on board 2795 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 71 lbs. Beef, 36 lbs. Flour, 16 lbs. Raisins, 60 lbs. Bread, 5 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:45 and bathed. At 8:45 a.m. barometer 29.59, thermometer 79, wind northeast 3, clouds 5. Tried the case of E.A. Coste and others vs. ship Don Juan of Havana. I was for libelants and also filed a claim for duties. Susan R. Patterson and William G. Folker were married at 11 a.m. by Father E.O. Herrick. I was not present, being in court but went up soon after noon and remained and went down on board the steamer Isabel with them Alletta Patterson goes to spend the winter in Savannah with them. Called with Matilda on Father Herrick who has now moved to his house.
1873: The Alligator Reef Lighthouse was completed.
1939: The U.S. Navy signed a one-year lease for Trumbo Point and used it as the Naval Air Station. The plans called for a large hanger, quarters for personnel and repairs to the sea plane ramp.
1942: The management of the Casa Marina Hotel announced it had signed a contract with the U.S. Navy that restricted the use of the hotel to officers of the armed forces.
1948: Fausto Castillo began construction of new Fausto’s Store on Fleming Street at the corner of Bahama Street.
1949: Gulf Research and Development Company, the research department of Gulf Oil, was searching for oil under the ocean around Key West.
1951: The Coral Shores School on Plantation Key was formally dedicated by Horace O’Bryant, Superintendent of School. The guest speaker was Capt. George R. Rawlins, U.S. Army (retired). School Principal Charles C. Albury was master of ceremonies. State Representative Bernie C. Papy and County Commissioners Gerald Saunders and Harry Harris were also on hand. The Key West High School Band provided music for the ceremony.
1952: Crown Princess Martha of Norway and her two daughters were visiting the Keys and Key West.