Today in Keys History

Key Colony Beach in 1987.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Tuesday, September 24th Light variable Winds making but little progress. Lat. 12.19 N. Long. 21.34 W. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 63 Gallons, Remains on Board 2197 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 70 lbs. Beef, 7 lbs. Butter, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.

1864: Former Mayor John P. Baldwin died in Lake City, Florida. He had served as mayor of Key West from 1858 to May 1861, when all officials elected under Florida law were removed by the federal government after the state seceded from the Union.