Today in Keys History

A shack off Flagler Avenue that was raided by police in February 1954, with 10 arrested.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1869: One hundred and thirty-seven Cuban refugees fleeing Spanish oppression arrived at Key West.

1885: The 1885 Florida State Census showed Key West had a population of 13,558. The birthplaces of 4,871 were listed as Florida, 4,410 were born in Cuba and 3,260 were born in the Bahamas.