1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, July 8th Commences with light air from the N.E and clear pleasant weather, all hands employed overhauling rigging and painting Ship. From 4 to 6 calm with Thunder and Lightning in the S.W. During the Night calm and clear. At 6 A.M. the Capt. and Purser went on Shore. From 8 to Meridian gentle breezes from the N.W. and clear pleasant weather, employed painting Ship in and out — ends clear and pleasant. Cutter on Shore. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 98 Gallons, Remains on Board 4283 Gallons.
1908: Monroe County Deputy Sheriff and Audubon Society Game Warden Guy M. Bradley was shot and killed by outlaw feather hunters in what is now the Everglades National Park.
1926: The old street car tracts were removed. The old trolleys were burned and the tracks sold for scrap.
1942: The merchant vessel J.A. Moffett Jr. was damaged near Alligator Lighthouse by German submarine U-571.
1945: Dr. James B. Parramore, county health director, reported there had been 35 cases of polio in Key West during the summer.
1953: The beach that former President Harry S Truman used on the Naval Station was given a facelift and opened to Navy personnel and their dependents.
1962: The movie “PT-109,” the story of President John F. Kennedy during World War II, was being filmed on Munson Island. The movie starred Cliff Robertson as Kennedy.
1983: Congressman Dante Fascell was the speaker at the commissioning of the U.S. Coast Guard Surface Effect Ship Petrel at the Coast Guard Base.
1986: Ida Barron, newspaper columnist and historian, died at 75. Among other accomplishments, she was instrumental in bringing together the Island Roots celebration in the 1970s, in which Key West and New Plymouth in the Bahamas were named sister cities.