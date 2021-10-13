1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark, LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Moderate breezes with variable weather. Lat. 11.16 Long. 19.38. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure Water 85 Gallons, Remains on board 4660 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 4 Gall. Whiskey, 1 Gall. Rice, 1 Gall. Vinegar.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:20 and went to Mead’s Pond and sat till light without seeing a bird then went around by Linn’s Pond and saw nothing till near the Quarters where I got two Tringas, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.45, thermometer 81.5, wind northeast 1, clouds 4. Down on Bowne and Curry’s wharf where there was a sale of wrecked goods there were but few articles sold as agents reserves tobacco, axes and many other things from sale. Took out a roll of three-ply carpet at Bowne and Curry’s for 2.50 and had it sent home. Drew up a petition for the appraisement of the reserve good from the ship Isaac Allerton. Charles Howe and Felix Senac appointed appraisers. Mrs. Dr. Jones came in after tea and sat till 9 when Matilda and I walked home with her. There was an eclipse of the moon soon after raising nearly the whole face covered.
1865: George Phillips was named Postmaster of Key West.
1898: Comm. P.P. Gilmore relieved Comm. J.M. Forsyth as Commanding Officer Naval Station Key West.
1923: The Key West Electric Company had its office at Duval and Greene streets, and its electric plant at the corner of Emma and Geraldine streets.
1923: The Steamer City of Everett sunk about 150 miles west of the Dry Tortugas with the loss of its 30-man crew.
1930: Doris V. Long, a Key West school teacher, died from an illegal abortion performed by a doctor in Fort Myers.
1933: Monroe County voted 1,299-85 for the repeal of the 18th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which had outlawed the sale of alcoholic beverages.
1953: In a drastic move to combat the spread of polio, the U.S. Navy closed all pools, movies, clubs and stopped all social functions. A total of 47 cases of the disease with three deaths had been reported in the county for the year.
1988: Stephan Sosinski was named editor and assistant publisher of The Key West Citizen.