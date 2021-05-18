1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked as yesterday, returned home and bathed. At 7:45 a.m. barometer 29.32, thermometer 83, wind west by south 4, clouds 4. Raining all yesterday forenoon. All the salt is melted. Got the music of the Musical World bound which I sent by Captain Wilson. Cost $1.00 the cheapest work I have had done for years and well done too. At 4 p.m. barometer 29.24, thermometer 85.5, wind southwest 4, rain. After tea walked with wife and children to the Fort.
1903: Fred Ewert was arrested for the brutal murder of Frank Whitaker.
1913: Agustin Orduan Parla, a Key West native, flew his sea plane to Cuba to become the second man to make the flight but losing his race with Domingo Rosello, who flew on May 17, to be the first.
1926: Roland Curry, sheriff of Monroe County, who was fatally injured two days before when he was caught between a capsized boat and the rocks on the shore of the Bahama Islands, died at his residence in the jail building.
1934: Shortly after 6, a peculiar-looking haze could be seen about 3 miles above the horizon and many Key Westers saw a reflection of Havana. It was reported that buildings such as the Morro Castle and the presidential palace could be clearly seen.
1949: Brazil President Gen. Eurico Gaspar Dutra departed Key West for Washington, where he had a meeting with President Harry S Truman.
1955: The U.S. Navy announced plans to build 83 housing units on the Naval Station at the end of United Street on land leased to Monroe County and used Ocean View Park, a segregated beach for African Americans.
1975: The Florida Keys Community College gave the school board 8.5 acres of land to be used to build Gerald Adams Elementary School.
1991: Queen Elizabeth II of England visited the Fort Jefferson National Monument at the Dry Tortugas where she was welcomed by Monroe County Mayor and Queen Conch Wilhelmina Harvey.