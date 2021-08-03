1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:45 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.56, thermometer 87, wind calm, clouds 8. Took Dan with me and made him bathe in the sea. Last night about 9 p.m. the Guatemala a very small steamboat to run on the coast of Central America came in seven days from New York. About 3 a.m. a squall from northwest passed over with considerable thunder and lightning and some rain but we did not have the main part of the squall. Matilda (Black) is much better and she went up to the Salt Ponds this morning. Davis and Alexander are both better this morning though not out of danger. The Guatemala went out about noon and moved quick. She is 220 tons a new and pretty boat. In the afternoon, the wind was from the northwest in squalls.
1845: Joseph C. Whalton was named Postmaster of Key West.
1909: A.M. Goehring accepted the position as circulation manager for the Key West Morning Journal. The Journal was growing steadily since it began publication a few months prior.
1932: Horace O’Bryant was appointed principal of the Monroe County senior and junior high school. The combining of the two schools was necessary because of the economy. The Harris and Division Street schools were combined under Principal W.C. Duncan. All teachers were notified of substantial salary cuts.
1945: The population of Monroe County was listed as 19,018 by the Florida State Census.
1963: The first city commission of the newly incorporated City of Stock Island was sworn into office at the Baptist Church on Stock Island.
1980: Two more boats from Mariel arrived, bringing the total number of Cuban refugees who had landed in Key West since April to 118,500.
1995: Fire destroyed the Copa nightclub in the former Monroe Theater and adjoining building on Duval Street in the worst fire in Key West in 72 years.