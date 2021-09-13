1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: At Sun Set I returned on board with a Pilot for the Islands, and a supply of Fresh provisions for the Crew. Latter part fresh Trade Winds and pleasant; at 11 Brought Too and Spoke the American Brig General Jackson, Tillow, Master, 22 days from Hamburg bound to Oratava. No news. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 112 Gallons, Remains on board 2383 Gallons.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.47, thermometer 83.5, calm, clouds 2. Rain in the night. Lucia restless at night and kept us awake a good deal. She has a cold and her teeth are troublesome at times. Put on a wet bandage on her chest. The steamship Philadelphia came in last night. The mail left by the steamer George Law, she remained but a short time. In the afternoon there was a sale of wrecked goods which I did not attend. The Patterson girls spent the day with us.
1948: Sister Louis Gabriel died at the Convent of Mary Immaculate, where she had served since 1897. On May 25, 1922, at the dedication of the Grotto to Our Lady of Lourdes, which was erected to commemorate her 25th anniversary of her religious vows, Sister Gabriel prayed that as long as the Grotto remains standing Key West be protected from ravages of a major hurricane.
1951: A.E. Golan was building the 48-unit Key Ambassador Motel on South Roosevelt Boulevard and planned to open by Dec. 1.
1954: Application was filed for a charter for Key West State Bank. The local backers of the bank were A. Maitland Adams, Howard E. Wilson, Dr. J. Lancelot Lester Jr., Frank A. Shepherd, Karl O. Thompson and Joe Sirugo.
1985: Florida Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services was conducting a study of multiple sclerosis in Monroe County, where as many as 59 cases had been reported. The study did not find any common links in the cases.
1994: Former President George H.W. Bush was in the Keys with his son, Jeb, who was campaigning for governor of Florida.
1994: Monroe County Commissioner Wilhelmina Harvey was a guest of President Bill Clinton for the signing of the long-awaited crime bill.