1830: William Hackley recorded in diary: Rose before dawn and read the “Acts.” The arbitrators in the case of the Brig Halcyon have brought in (as I understand) a third award in which they give the salvors fifty six and a quarter per cent on the net proceeds of the Brig and cargo. Which amounts to the same as the above mentioned per cent and each party to pay his share of the duties. Yesterday morning I prepared some charcoal for my teeth, after it was powdered and sifted I mixed it up into a paste with the juice of a lime and this morning on making use of it I find it to answer perfectly the lime supplying the place of the more deleterious acids usually put into the patented tooth powders. The Sloop Capital, Captain Walker, arrived this morning and I read the Norfolk Herald to the 13th by her. In the paper of the 8th is a proclamation of the President declaring the opening of British West Indian ports to Americans on the basis of reciprocal duties and also a notice of a revolution having taken place at Brussels where at the time of the latest intelligence the populace and soldiery were in arms and frequent skirmishes were continually taking place. Sat in my room and read the papers until near 10. The wind still in the northeast and flows fresh.
1860: William C. Greene died at the Dry Tortugas. He served as mayor of Key West from 1839 to 1840.
1908: A tropical storm passed to the west of Key West, causing little damage.
1927: Pan American Airways flew it first flight from the newly constructed Key West International Airport. Pilots Huey Wells and EddieMusick, carrying 772 pounds of mail, flew the tri-motor Fokker to Havana.
1946: Col. Robert E. Turley, Commanding Officer Harbor Defenses of Key West, received orders transferring him to a new unit.
1954: Actress Anna Magnani arrived at the Casa Marina Hotel for a few days of rest before filming began on Tennessee Williams’ play “Rose Tattoo.”
1955: Rear Adm. H.H. Henderson cut the ribbon to open the Key West State Bank. Howard Wilson, president and chairman of the board of the bank, spoke to the large crowd that attended the open house.