Today in Keys History

A color postcard of the Elks Club at 313 Duval St.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1835: The barque Jean Key, sailing from Havana to Antwerp, wrecked on Conch Reef with 1,812 boxes of sugar, 100,000 cigars, and 204 hundredweight of dye wood. Wreckers were able to refloat the vessel and get it to Key West for repair, though it was leaking badly.

1893: The Cuban community planned to collect $60,000 in Key West during the month to support the revolution in Cuba.