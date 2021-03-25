1822: Lieutenant Matthew Perry, U.S. Navy, raised the American flag over the Island of Key West for the first time and the Keys were formally taken in the name of the United States. Lt. Perry named the island Thompson’s Island and the harbor Port Rogers, in honor of the Secretary of the Navy and president of the Navy Board. He fired a 13-gun salute followed by thirteen regular toasts.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Pond and returned home and bathed. At 8 barometer 29.55, thermometer 74, wind northwest 1, clouds 3. Mailed an answer to the Treasurer of the U.S., a letter to Mr. Philip Williams enclosing Shaw’s claim for bounty lands, a letter from Matilda to Pene and one from Charlotte to Mother to which I put a short P.S. The steamer Isabel got in about 4 p.m. and remained about an hour. The steamer Vanderbilt got off about 6 p.m. Read papers.
1851: Stephen R. Mallory of Key West was elected by the Florida Legislature as one of the U.S. Senators from Florida.
1911: Key West Fire Chief H.G. Fulford had his headquarters at City Hall on Greene Street. The foremen of the fire companies were: Thomas Cleare Rescue Engine Company No. 1, H.L. Bethel Ligthening Hose Company No. 1., W.S. Baker Chemical Engine and Hook and Ladder Truck, J.J. Albury Monroe Engine Company No. 2 and C.F. Albury Enterprise Hose Company No. 2.
1929: Ty Cobb, the famous baseball player, was in Key West on a fishing trip.
1946: Former President Herbert Hoover paid a visit to the Naval Station while on his annual fishing trip to the Keys.1961: The beach on South Roosevelt was dedicated and named for Florida Sen. George Smathers. The senator attended the ceremony, which was held on the beach.
1986: The National Marine Fisheries Service issued an emergency ruling closing the commercial fishing season for kingfish in the Gulf of Mexico. Kingfish had been declared a threatened species.
1996: “The Old Coots” were a special club. They had no officers, no agenda, no dues and no attendance was required. They were a group of “old timers” who met once a week for lunch. The average age was 76.