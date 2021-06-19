1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.48, thermometer 84.5, wind southeast 2, clouds 7. A heavy squall passed to the southward. The USS Susquehana came in to Tift’s Wharf to coal, she wants more than the Government has here and purchases 200 tons of Tift. Dug a turtle nest with 117 eggs near Whitehead’s Point. At 11 a.m. went on board the USS Merimack in the Custom House boat with John P. Baldwin, Watkins, Major William D. Frazer, Lt. Cyrus B. Comstock and John Bartlum. Baldwin had his two boys and I had Hatty, Charlotte and Annie. P.m. siesta.
1865: The bark Adventure arrived in Key West in distress. Four of her crew were sick with yellow fever and sent to the Marine Hospital for treatment. The fever spread to the Army troops on the island and began an epidemic that led to 331 case with 71 deaths among the troops and an unknown number of cases among the civilian population.
1914: The headquarters of the Seventh District of the U.S. Lighthouse Service was located in the Custom House. The officers were W.W. Demeritt, inspector; Alfred Brost, chief clerk and clerks H.B. Haskins and W.T. Rodgers.
1942: The steamship Bosiljka, sailing from New Orleans to Key West, was sunk when she accidentally sailed into the U.S. Navy’s minefield northwest of Key West.
1974: Key West resident Dick Duane was awarded a Clio for his creative role in the commercial “Actives Are Here,” a Burlington Mills product.
1983: World-famous author, ex-POW, navigator and lector Tristan Jones took residence in Key West to work on his latest novel.
1998: Rear Adm. Edward J. Barrett relieved Rear Adm. John E. Shkor as Commander of Joint Interagency Task Force East based at the Truman Annex of the Naval Air Station.