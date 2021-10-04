1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Light airs and calm. No land to be seen. Lat. 15.38 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 4143 Gallons. Expend provisions, 156 lbs. Bread, 68 lbs. Pork, 4 Gals. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and went out to Mead’s Pond and sat till sunrise. Shot one teal then saw two large ducks in the pond but they would not come to my call and soon flew off. Returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.66.5, thermometer 83, wind about east, clouds 3 with haze. Went to the wharf where there is a sale of wrecked goods. The sewing machine works pretty well but I shall send for a new wheel. The bark Joseph Hale, Merrill master, from New York to New Orleans with a general cargo has been ashore on the Fowey Rocks and is considerably injured. She was relived by the schooner Joshua Skinner and sloop Dolphin. The steamer Calhoun from New York six days to New Orleans came in about 9 a.m. and taking on board some coal left at 4 p.m.
1911: Eliza Cleare died at 105. She was born at Harbor Island, Bahamas on April 14, 1806 and came to Key West in 1886.
1941: Lt. Col. Webster F. Putman relieved Col. Louis L. Pendleton as Commanding Officer Army Barracks Key West.
1954: The U.S. Navy’s first Underwater Swimmer School was commissioned in Building 107 on the Naval Station, with Lt. R.J. Fay as commanding officer.
1987: Presidential candidate Jesse Jackson was in Key West to attend an anti-drug rally and to visit a drug interdiction vessel.
1988: Voters denied the city authority to issue bonds to buy the Salt Pond tract that now has the Ocean Walk Apartments and Las Salinas Condominiums.