1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, June 3rd At 4 P.M. Sailed away and Stood to the Northward and Eastward having Boarded a short time previous the Spanish Brig Lui Bois, from Lagua La Grand bound to Havanna with Cedar. At 10 a.m. discovered the Island of Anguilla and immediately Struck Soundings on the Bank. Lat. 23.33 N. On the Sick List 2. Expenditures of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board, 2592 Gallons.
1891: Sheriff Charles Dupont was ordered by Circuit Court Judge Mitchell to bring Emilio Garcia and Jose Rodriguez to Tampa for trial. Garcia and Rodriguez were charged with the murder of Jamie Mira of Key West. The murder had caused a sensation in Key West and the people feared that if the trial was held in Tampa, Garcia’s home, the men would be found not guilty. When the ship for Tampa was due to leave, a large crowd gather at the jail to protest and the sheriff, fearing for the safety of his prisoners, kept them in Key West. The two men would eventually be tried four times before they were found innocent.
1908: Governor Napoleon B. Broward appointed W.F. Maloney Key West Supervisor of Registration in place of the late G.L. Lowe.
1951: The new Scottish Rite Temple, at the corner of Simonton and Eaton streets, was dedicated by Clyde Johnson, Deputy of the Supreme Council of Florida.
1976: In a ceremony in Washington, Mel Fisher presented Queen Sofia of Spain with a bronze cannon recovered from the Spanish galleon Nuestra Senora de Atocha.
1983: The sale of the 3-year-old Sands Beach Club to New York developer Austin Laber for $3.9 million was completed. Laber revealed his plans to demolish the restaurant and build the Reach Hotel.
1990: Monroe County Sheriff Allison Defoor was chosen by Gov. Bob Martinez to be his running mate in his bid for re-election.