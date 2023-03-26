1859: The ship Mulhouse went ashore and bilged on the Quicksands west of the Marquesas Keys. Mulhouse was carrying 26 passengers, $25,000 in silver and 2,789 bales of cotton. The people were saved, as was some of the cotton.
1885: The Florida State Census listed the population of Key West as 13,558. The birthplaces of the people in the census were Key West/Florida 43 %, Cuba 33% and Bahamas 24%. The census reported a total work force of 4,895. The largest number of those employed, 2,035, worked in the cigar industry. The next occupation was seaman, followed by washwomen 542, laborers 283 and carpenters 195.
1898: The Spanish Naval Court of Inquiry submitted to the U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Long its results that found the Battleship Maine was destroyed by an internal explosion.
1901: Henry Carbollero, collector for the Triumph Mills Coffee Company in Key West, was missing, as was $500 of the company’s money. Carbollero had left a note saying that he was behind in his accounts and was going to drown himself, but no trace of him was found; some suspected he went to Cuba.
1946: Two U.S. Navy ensigns and one crewman were killed when their planes collided in mid-air near the Sombrero Key lighthouse. They were part of a group of six torpedo planes participating in training exercises, when one plane cut off the tail of another and both went into the water.
1963: Bernice Daniel purchased the Hemingway House on Whitehead Street.
1961: President John F. Kennedy and British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan met in Key West to discuss the increasingly concerning situation in Southeast Asia.
1963: Sheriff John Spottswood was elected state senator over his Republican opponent, Charles C. Stamm.
1994: Former Key West resident Charles A. Allen Jr. was memorialized when the Fort Polk Library was named the First Sergeant Charles A. Allen Jr. Library. Allen graduated from Key West High School and joined the U.S. Army in 1966. He was medically retired in 1984 and died in 1985.