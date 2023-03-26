1859: The ship Mulhouse went ashore and bilged on the Quicksands west of the Marquesas Keys. Mulhouse was carrying 26 passengers, $25,000 in silver and 2,789 bales of cotton. The people were saved, as was some of the cotton.

1885: The Florida State Census listed the population of Key West as 13,558. The birthplaces of the people in the census were Key West/Florida 43 %, Cuba 33% and Bahamas 24%. The census reported a total work force of 4,895. The largest number of those employed, 2,035, worked in the cigar industry. The next occupation was seaman, followed by washwomen 542, laborers 283 and carpenters 195.