1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday, March 13. The Wind this day has become a little more variable which has enabled us to get into the Channel, but our progress is very slow, at Sun Set made Frozen Key, one of the Berry Islands. At 3 a.m. a suspicious looking Vessel crossed our Bow, which induced me to fire a Musquet for the purpose of bringing her Too, but on our firing she immediately returned a Musquet shot, and stood her Course, Beat to quarters and Tacked after her and at Day Light discovered her on the opposite Tack, made all sail in chase, at 5 commenced firing at the chase, who fired a Gun and hoisted American Colours, continued the chase, Stranger endeavoring to escape, got the Sweeps out and sent the Gig in pursuit, at 6 the Stranger hauled down the American and hoisted Spanish Colours, the Gig by this time nearly reached her, and our Shot fell directly under his Stern which compelled him to Heave Too. She proved to be the Spanish Schooner Iris, 12 days from Baltimore bound to Havanna, his excuse for such singular conduct was that he took us for a Patriot Privateer — At this the commander of this Vessel deserved punishment, I permitted him to proceed in his Voyage. Lat. 25.30 N. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board 4350 Gallons. Exp. of Provisions 160 lbs. Bread,60 lbs. Pork, 60 lbs. Vegetables, 5 Gls. Spirits
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.55.5, thermometer 81.5, wind east southeast 1, clouds 6. Read papers and Knickerbocker magazine. I felt rather sore and nearly all the party complained of the same thing caused I supposed by climbing up the long stairway. Went to the Fort with Matilda and Reverend Herrick’s family.
1911: The Riley Brothers Construction Company began work on the new Weather Station at Sand Key, seven miles southwest of Key West.
1929: Malcolm Meacham, 45, financier and developer who owned the eastern end of Key West, jumped to his death from a New York hotel.
1953: Will R. Porter, 82, one of Key West’s most prominent citizens and scion of the Island’s pioneer family, died in Miami. His father was Dr. J.Y. Porter, Florida’s first health officer, and he was a grandson of William Curry, Florida’s first millionaire. Porter was the former president of Florida First National Bank and at one time was the largest landowner on the Island.
1956: The Cuban Ferry, the City of Havana, sailed for the first time from the West India Fruit and Steamship Company’s new terminal in Toppino Harbor on Stock Island.
1968: John Carbonell, theater owner and former mayor of Key West, died.
1993: A fierce winter storm swept thought the Keys, uprooting trees, damaging buildings, boats and power lines. The wind reached gusts of 75 mph at Key West International Airport. The Dry Tortugas reported winds up to 109 mph. The storm also destroyed the Fat Albert blimps at U.S. Air Force Radar Station on Cudjoe Key.