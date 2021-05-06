1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5:15 and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 83.5, wind east southeast 3, clouds 3. The Planter went out early this morning. Bought $5.00 worth of ice tickets. The steamer Jasper came in about 8 a.m. She is chartered by the U.S. Quartermaster Department and is commanded by J.P. Smith. She has been put in first rate order. She went out at 6 p.m. bound to Miami. Filed an answer for Antonio Acchs (Axe) in the case of H. Williams vs. a boat. The case of Stephen Case vs. C. Curtis was called and the morning occupied in arguing a plea to the jurisdiction. The steamer Isabel got in late (7 p.m.).
1861: Lt. Craven of the USS Crusader issued a notice setting forth the rules of the naval blockade of the Southern States.
1934: Fishermen from Thompson Fish Company while skinning a shark found human foot bones and a slipper in the shark’s stomach. No identification was every made of the remains.
1952: Bernie Papy won his 10th consecutive term as state representative. Other winners were John Spottswood, sheriff; Lancelot Lester, state attorney; Raymond Lord, county judge; Claude Gandolfo, tax assessor; Howard Wilson, tax collector; Harry Dongo, clerk of criminal court; Joe Allen, county commissioner; Clarence Higgs, county commissioner; Harry Harris, county commissioner and Gerald Adams, school board.
1967: The Florida Historical Society held its annual meeting in Key West.
1980: More than 6,000 Cuban Refugees had landed since the Mariel Boat Lift began.
1995: The Coast Guard returned 13 Cuban refugees to Cuba. This was the first group returned in 35 years as the new policy required the refugees to land on American soil before they could stay.