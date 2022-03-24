1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. The crew employed in inspecting Key West for a report to the Secretary of the Navy.
1822: Mr. Hemming arrived from Mobile with workers and material to erect the first house on the island.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.58, thermometer 77.5, wind east 2, clouds 10 with light rain. Philip H.W. Fontane has been appointed a Second Lt. in the Marine Corp from February 22. Commission is signed by James Buchanan. His father showed it to me. Felix Senac is ordered to report for duty in the Pacific Squadron and leaves in the steamer Isabel. Rain nearly all day and a good deal of water fell. Miss Hortense Lattine was married to Lt. M.S. Walkins, U.S. Navy. I was invited up to call on the bride but did not go.
1898: Rear Adm. William T. Sampson relieved Adm. Montgomery Sicard as Commander of the North Atlantic Squadron and broke his flag in the USS New York anchored off Key West.
1902: The Monroe County Commission awarded a contract to build the new armory to Bruce and John T. Sawyer. The bid was $7,900 and the board added $500 for some improvements.
1911: The members of Board of Monroe County Commissioners were J.R. Curry Jr., chairman, W.R. Porter, E.M. Roberts, D Milord and B.B. Warren. The other county officers were; W.B. Curry, treasurer; T.A. Sweeting, collector of revenue and T.O. Otto, assessor.
1913: Mrs. Booker T. Washington addressed the women of the city at the A.M.E. Zion Church.
1932: Lena Johnson, the first woman to hold elected office in Key West when she served on the city commission 1927-28, died in Key West.
1963: Eckwood Solomon Jr., of Key West, graduated from the Philippine Military Academy, the first American to attend the academy. He finished first in his class and was presented his diploma by Philippine President Diosdado Macapagal.
1993: Key West resident and Pulitzer Prize-winning author John Hersey died at age 78. He was the elder statesman of the Key West writing community. He had been a winter resident of Key West since 1976.