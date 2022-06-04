1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, June 4th At 2 p.m. anchored on the South West Side of the Island of Anguilla in 8 Fathoms Water, about 1 1/2 miles from the Land — Grampus in company. Anguilla A long uninhabited and barren Island situated on the Eastern extremity of Key Sal Bank. It affords good anchorage at any Season of the year and altho there is neither Water or Vegetables to be procured it is a desirable place of resort for our Cruises on the account of the abundance of Wreck Wood, Fish and Turtle that abound on and about the Island. The form of Anguilla is that of an Obtuse Angle. To the South or West of either of the Legs of this Angle, Vessels may Anchor choosing according to the Season of the year but I would recommend the Anchorage under the Western Side at all Seasons and should a Norther come on, it would be easy to trip and run under the Southern Side. For Vessels cruising in the Old Bahama Channel this Island offers the best anchorage. There are many deep indentures or Fissures in this Island into which Vessels may Haul, there being plenty of Water. In case of the Fever getting on board a Vessel of War, Anguilla would be a good place to have the Sick when Tents might be erected to protect the men from the Weather; which at all times of the year is pleasant.
1930: William R. Porter, Braxton B. Warren and Carl Bervaldi were elected to the county commission in the Democratic Primary.
1958: The Monroe County School Board appointed Alfredo Sands as principal of Douglass High School.
1960: The Old Island Restoration Foundation was formed to restore and maintain the quaint old-world atmosphere and architecture particular to Key West. The officers named to serve to the first election were: Reta Sawyer, chairman; Ruth Holtsberg, first vice chairman; Joan T. Knight, second vice chairman; Mary L. Graham, secretary and J.J. Pinder, treasurer.
1961: Rose Frank, a second-grade teacher at the Reynolds School, was chosen as the Teacher of the Year for Florida.
1978: The Key West Business Guild was formed with the object to make the island a better place to live and a beautiful resort for tourists. Jim Camp, owner of the Island House, was elected president.