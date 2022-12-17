Today in Keys History

The cigar factory of E.H. Gato was destroyed in a fire in 1915.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose early and looked over some admiralty law as to whether the freight is due after the loading of the goods and before sailing of the vessel on her voyage the goods are seized and detained by another person without any lack of the shipper. The Revenue Cutter Pulaski is still at anchor in the North West passage not being able to cross the bar as the tides are neap. The wind is from the northeast and blows fresh and is so cool that I have put on my cloth clothes. The leaves of a young alligator pear (avocado) tree which I am growing in a box are burned by the north wind and look like they have been exposed to frost. The Marshall was not able to get at the sugar on board of the schooner she having cleared out and her hatches closed she is at liberty to proceed on her voyage tomorrow. Wind northeast, weather cool.

1899: In Havana the USS Texas, Capt. Charles D. Sigsbee commanding, arrived. The Texas moved the bodies of the victims of the Maine disaster to Arlington National Cemetery. Father Chidwick, former chaplin of the Maine, identified the coffins.