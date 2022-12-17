1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose early and looked over some admiralty law as to whether the freight is due after the loading of the goods and before sailing of the vessel on her voyage the goods are seized and detained by another person without any lack of the shipper. The Revenue Cutter Pulaski is still at anchor in the North West passage not being able to cross the bar as the tides are neap. The wind is from the northeast and blows fresh and is so cool that I have put on my cloth clothes. The leaves of a young alligator pear (avocado) tree which I am growing in a box are burned by the north wind and look like they have been exposed to frost. The Marshall was not able to get at the sugar on board of the schooner she having cleared out and her hatches closed she is at liberty to proceed on her voyage tomorrow. Wind northeast, weather cool.
1899: In Havana the USS Texas, Capt. Charles D. Sigsbee commanding, arrived. The Texas moved the bodies of the victims of the Maine disaster to Arlington National Cemetery. Father Chidwick, former chaplin of the Maine, identified the coffins.
1915: Fire destroyed the large cigar factory of E.H. Gato, at the corner of Simonton and Virginia streets. In addition, six buildings on Virginia Street were also destroyed. The loss was more than $150,000 and 500 men were put out of work by the fire.
1917: The first plane landed at the Naval Air Station at Trumbo Point. Lt. Stanley Parker, U.S. Coast Guard, assumed duties as commanding officer.
1923: The old Wesleyan Church on Simonton Street was being moved to make room for a new church on the site.
1949: President Harry S Truman walked from the Little White House to the Fleet Sonar School, where he awarded diplomas to the 36 men who had graduated from the school.
1979: Robert “Speedy” Neal Key West High School football star was named to the High School All-American team.