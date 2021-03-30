1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.61, thermometer 71, wind east northeast 2, very hazy. The ship Albus is on shore on American Shoals. The steamer Florida was the first to board her and they have agreed to get her off for $1,500. The ship is loaded with ice. The schooner Dart went out yesterday morning at 3 a.m. and is not back yet. Read papers and p.m. read Household Words.
1877: Winner Bethel died in Key West. He was a native of the Bahamas and came to Key West in 1847. He was Mayor of Key West from 1872 to 1873. He was also Judge of Probate Court.
1950: Mayor and Mrs. William O’Dwer of New York City arrived for their annual visit to the Key Largo Angler’s Club.
1979: The U.S. Army announced that the First Battalion of the 65th Air Defense Artillery would leave Key West during the next fiscal year. The unit had 740 military and 10 civilian personnel in Key West. The Air Defense Artillery came to Key West during the Cuban Missile crisis in 1962.
1984: No. 1 Boat Manufacturing Company on Stock Island completed work on a 75-foot passenger and cargo vessel that was custom build for use in the Bahamas. It was the largest fiberglass boat built in Key West.
1986: Writer John Ciardi, who had been a winter resident of Key West since 1975, died at his home in New Jersey.
1989: Former U.S. poet laureate and part-time Key West resident Richard Wilbur was awarded his second Pulitzer Prize for poetry.