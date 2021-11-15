1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Pleasant Northerly Winds. We may now consider ourselves on the Southern extreme of the North East Trades, the peculiar colour of the Clouds (Lilac) which is an invariable sign proves beyond a doubt that we are fairly within the influence of these pleasant Winds. Lat. 8.58 Long. 19.04. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on board 3617 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 70 lbs. Beef, 148 lbs. Bread, 14 lbs. Raisins, 3 1/2 Gls. Rice, 4 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.46, thermometer 72, wind north northeast 3, clouds 1. Drew up stipulation for the cotton of the bark Emigrant so that the ship Stephen Mallory can sail for Charleston. It was executed by Wall and Company to make Bottomry Bond, both being the same date.
1908: Capt. A.B. Potter of the R.G. Ross Construction Company arrived to begin work on rising the east jetty of the Northwest Channel. The work required six months and 30,000 tons of Massachusetts granite to complete.
1948: The city commission voted to change the name of Division Street to Truman Avenue in honor of President Harry S Truman’s visit to the city.
1950: Shirley J. Garson became the first woman in Key West to become a U.S. Coast Guard-licensed charter boat captain.
1959: Allen E. Curry was the manager of Gulf Oil Corporation located at 0 Duval St.
1960: An oil rig from Trinidad arrived at Stock Island for inspection by U.S. Customs. The rig was taken to the Marquesas, where the California Company drilled a test well.
1977: Mayor Charles “Sonny” McCoy was re-elected for a fourth successive term, and Bruce Esquinaldo and Alton Weekley were elected to the city commission.
1983: Emma Cates and George Halloran were elected to the city commission.
1993: Judge Regan Ptomey rejected a retrial for Rocky, the 7-pound Chihuahua who managed to impregnate Camella, an 80-pound Rottweiler. Rocky’s owner had been ordered to pay $2,567.50 in damages.