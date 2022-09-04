1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks, Wednesday, September 4th Light variable winds, making but little progress. Lat. 30.32 N. Long. 42.40 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 115 Gallons, Remains on Board 3556 1/4 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 70 lbs. Pork, 4 1/2 Gls. Rice, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.
1900: In the city elections Mayor George L. Bartlum was reelected without opposition. Others elected were: George B. Phillips, city clerk; C.R. Clark, Marshall; William Weatherford, tax collector; Rutlege Curry, tax assessor; W.H. Williams, treasurer; Hyam G. Fulford, street commissioner; George W. Reynolds, election commissioner; J.M. Phillips, election commissioner; Alfred Lowe, election commissioner. The aldermen elected were George M. Bryson, Francisco Fleitas, John Schurer, Charles Shavers, Josh Curry, C.F. Kemp, Charles R. Pierce, Thomas E. Roberts and Willis Bethel.
1906: James R. Shackelford, a leader of the African American community, died after a short illness. He had a grocery store at the corner of Duval and Petronia streets for many years. He was buried at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, where he was a member.
1944: Rosabel Bethel was chosen Miss Key West 1944 at a festival held at the city stadium and presented with a $20 war bond.
1972: The new facilities at Smathers Beach were dedicated by the mayor and city commissioners.
1984: Harry Knight won the Democratic primary and reelection as Monroe County Tax Collector. The other winners were Circuit Court Judge Richard Fowler, Public Defender Rand Winter and school board member Dr. Geraldine Caron. All the other candidates face a runoff election or opponents in the general election.