1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks, Wednesday, September 4th Light variable winds, making but little progress. Lat. 30.32 N. Long. 42.40 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 115 Gallons, Remains on Board 3556 1/4 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 70 lbs. Pork, 4 1/2 Gls. Rice, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.

1900: In the city elections Mayor George L. Bartlum was reelected without opposition. Others elected were: George B. Phillips, city clerk; C.R. Clark, Marshall; William Weatherford, tax collector; Rutlege Curry, tax assessor; W.H. Williams, treasurer; Hyam G. Fulford, street commissioner; George W. Reynolds, election commissioner; J.M. Phillips, election commissioner; Alfred Lowe, election commissioner. The aldermen elected were George M. Bryson, Francisco Fleitas, John Schurer, Charles Shavers, Josh Curry, C.F. Kemp, Charles R. Pierce, Thomas E. Roberts and Willis Bethel.