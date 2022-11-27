1839: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before the sun and read Hammond. After breakfast went to the wharf and remained there till near 11. The launch of the Sloop-of-war Natchez came up for an anchor and cable. The guns were put on the Lightship, but she did not float at high water this morning as she got on last night at the top of the tide. The boat got the anchor and cable of the Brig Halcyon. After dinner read Stewart. About 4 p.m. the ship got off the bank. My head ached very badly last night and I took a dose of Rhubarb Wine and went to bed. Shortly after Robert Stanard came to my door and told me that Brother was on board of the Schooner Mayflower that had just gotten in from St. Marks. I got up and went on board and remained till half past 10. After my return could not get to sleep for some time and about 11 it commenced raining and continued for some time. Wind north northeast and fresh.

1897: Mason S. Moreno was named Postmaster of Key West.