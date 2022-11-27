1839: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before the sun and read Hammond. After breakfast went to the wharf and remained there till near 11. The launch of the Sloop-of-war Natchez came up for an anchor and cable. The guns were put on the Lightship, but she did not float at high water this morning as she got on last night at the top of the tide. The boat got the anchor and cable of the Brig Halcyon. After dinner read Stewart. About 4 p.m. the ship got off the bank. My head ached very badly last night and I took a dose of Rhubarb Wine and went to bed. Shortly after Robert Stanard came to my door and told me that Brother was on board of the Schooner Mayflower that had just gotten in from St. Marks. I got up and went on board and remained till half past 10. After my return could not get to sleep for some time and about 11 it commenced raining and continued for some time. Wind north northeast and fresh.
1897: Mason S. Moreno was named Postmaster of Key West.
1899: Dr. J.Y. Porter, State Health Officer, has lifted the yellow fever quarantine in Key West and the rest of the state except Miami where a few cases still exist.
1954: An era in Key West history ended when the Ella Collins was beached and abandonment. The 26-foot boat was the last of the sponging fleet that once number more than 100 vessels. The Ella Collins was built in 1902 by William Henry Sands of Big Pine Key who used native dogwood and yellow pine. Captain Nelson Spencer, 75, had bought the vessel from the builder for $400.
1956: Vice President Richard Nixon, who was vacationing in Miami, flew to Key West to visit Secretary of State John Foster Dulles, who was recuperating at the Casa Roma Motel.
1976: The Old Town Trolley sightseeing operation was sold to the Old Town Key West Development Ltd., of which Ed Swift and Chris Belland were the two general partners.