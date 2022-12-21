Today in Keys History

President William H. Taft in Key West in 1912.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before seven and commenced reading Balthazard-Marie Emerigon. George Weaver, to whom Schooner Milo is consigned, desired me to attend to the case and answer the libel which was filed this morning. Went up to the clerk’s office and procured a view of the libel as the clerk said he felt too unwell to give me a copy. Drew up the answer and copied a part of it. After diner and at night read Livy. Oliver O’Hara today paid me three doubloons. Wind north northwest. Weather cool.

1900: An experiment was made by Southern Bell Telephone Company to connect the telephone wires with the Gulf cable between here and Havana. Present were Miss Bessie Ingraham, T.L. Ingraham and J.W. Atkins, the latter adjusting the wires, called Havana. For a long there was no sound, except the roar that is heard at night sometimes caused by electric light current. Mr. Atkins kept on talking and finally came back the words clear and distinct, “I don’t understand you.” This was enough to demonstrate the fact that a proper telephone cable communication can be laid with foreign countries.