Today in Keys HIstory

1871: The Cuban Refugee community dedicated the San Carlos Hall. The hall was a meeting place to discuss political matters, for education of the children and for entertainment.
1880: Former President Ulysses S. Grant visited Key West and was guest of honor at a dinner at the Jefferson Hotel.
1912: Florida East Coast Railroad Engine 201 arrived in Key West at 2:45 a.m. This was the first engine and crew to cross the Bahia Honda bridge and test the tracks in the Lower Keys. The train was under the charge of Engineers J.F. Norton and Edward Goehring, Conductor Mike Scanlon, Pilot William Nichols and Fireman Jack Basskopp.
1912: The Cuban Gunboat Hatuey arrived with Col. Jose Marti, son of the famous patriot and the personal representative of Cuban President Jose Miguel Gomez.
1927: Detectives were searching Key West for a Robert J. Mitchell who, with forged papers and an official-looking badge, was posing as a government narcotics agent. Mitchell had passed worthless checks across the island in the amount of several hundred dollars.
1933: Louise Knight was tried at Key West for the illegal transportation of liquor, though some of the potential jurors told the judge they did not support prohibition. A verdict of not guilty was returned, and the jugs of liquor held in evidence were ordered to be poured onto the ground.
1936: A Pan American Airways plane arrived at Key West from Miami with 14 passengers.
1954: The City of Havana, the new auto ferry to Cuba, made its first run to Havana carrying passengers only. The ship was limited to passengers until its new dock on Stock Island was completed.
1998: Judge Steven P. Shea allowed the Village of Islamorada to form. The city had been approved by voters in the November election but had been delayed by the changes to the wording of the referendum.