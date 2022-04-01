1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, April 1st. At 2 P. M. Hove Too off the Moro Castle and sent the Cutter on shore with Consul, the Purser and two Midshipmen standing off and on all the night. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board 4250.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. wind east southeast 3, clouds 7 with haze. Received of J.B. Browne $356.62 being my fee in the case of the ship Crown. Settled with Charles Howe for Ed A. Folker’s estate and paid him $20.20 balance due on his account, the amount due Matilda from Ed’s estate is $188.96. Paid Oliver O’Hara $60.00 being three months rent to date for Lucy Boston’s house. Read Household Words.
1886: A fire started at 2 a.m. at the San Carlos Hall on Duval Street, between Fleming and Southard streets, and burned for 12 hours. The fire destroyed the block around the San Carlos then crossed Duval and burned almost every building between Simonton and Duval from Fleming Street to the waterfront. The estimated loss was over $2 million.
1890: The new First Baptist Church on Eaton Street was dedicated The Rev. William F. Wood, pastor, assisted by The Rev. H.M. King of St. Augustine and The Rev. G.D. Johnson of Burlington, Vermont.
1898: Capt. E.L. Brossier assumed command of the Key West Guard.
1898: The government installed a telegraph cable between Key West and the Dry Tortugas.
1901: The sponge sales for the first three months of the year were $68,000. The catch was lower than the previous season but the price was higher.
1903: Workmen at the Naval Station uncovered a cave that contained a petrified man’s body chained to a chair. Sitting nearby were two kegs of gold, one of American Eagles and the other Spanish doubloons. Maps at the library. (April Fool’s!)
1929: The fourth annual Florida State Fireman’s convention opened in Key West for the first of two days.
1950: Bess and Margaret Truman, wife and daughter of President Harry S Truman, joined him at the Little White House.
1951: The skeleton of Lelanette Roberts was found on Saddlebunch Key. The Key West beauty had been missing since Aug. 7, 1949.
1954: The State Hotel Commission gave notice to the Island City House at 411 William St. that their license had been revoked and the building must be vacated within one week. The building was found to below acceptable standards in safety and sanitation.
1976: The universal emergency number 911 went into effect for Monroe County.