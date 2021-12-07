1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, Dec. 7. Steady Trade Winds. At Sun Set discovered at a great distance the High Rock of Alterveta, situated on the S. E. side of the Island of St. Domingo, stood on all Night and at Day Light saw distinctly the Island of St. Dominigo. Latter part pleasant, standing along the South side of the Island. Lat. 17.79 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 3. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 1101 1/2 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 35 lbs. Bread, 15 lbs. Butter, 5 1/2 Gls. Molasses 4 1/2 Gls., Whiskey 3 1/2 Gls. Rice.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and bathed. Went to the Post Office and got letters and papers. Got the pulley wheel and needles for the sewing machine. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 79.5, wind 0, clouds 5. A heavy dew fell last night. The steamer Isabel got in at half past 10 p.m. and the weather being calm the noise of her paddles woke me before she got to the point buoy. Mother is in Cincinnati. Called on Stephen Mallory on my way up home and saw a number of Japanese curiosities. After dinner on my way up called on Major John Sanders, Engineers, who arrived by the steamer Isabel. I had a long talk with him about old times and places. After tea went to Alexander Patterson’s. About 6 p.m. wind fresh from the north northwest and clouds. Wesley Benner took tea with us.
1940: Author Thelma Strabel moved into her new house by the Southernmost Point. She is best remembered for her novel “Reap The Wild Wind” the story about the Key West wreckers that was made into a movie.
1955: Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro spoke to a group of about 300 in a parking lot on Stock Island. He had attempted to speak in the city but was blocked in this effort.