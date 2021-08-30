1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Wind still Easterly. Weather cloudy and unpleasant with a heavy Sea. Thus far our passage has been tedious and unpleasant what with head Winds, a heavy chopping swell and general unfavorable weather, we have had no opportunity of proving the qualities of the Vessel.. Lat. 37.25 Long. 36.07. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 105 Gallons, Remains on board 3588 Gallons. Exp. Provisions, 56 lbs. Pork 144 lbs. Bread, 4 gls. Whiskey, 3 1/2 gls. Rice.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 went to the market and found nothing in it. My eyes so sore that I can not see to shoot. Bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.37, thermometer 85, wind southeast 5, clouds 7. There were five bales of cotton picked up by Sandy on the South Beach. I feel sore all over. Bought two pairs of green spectacles from L.M. Shafer with different shades and wore them all day. Four men from the French brig Marie came down from Samiline Key. The brig went to pieces soon after she struck and it is supposed that the rest of the crew are lost. The ship Isaac Allenton from New York to New Orleans struck off Saddle Bunch and is sunk to her upper deck, loaded with an assorted cargo. The Island of Sand Key is washed away, all the poultry lost, the light burnt all night. An unknown vessel is reported ashore.
1858: Philip J. Fontaine, grocer and ship chandler, died at 50. He had served three terms as mayor of Key West.
1864: John Whitehead died in New York, where he was vice president of an insurance company. He had been with John Simonton, John Fleming and Pardon Greene the first American owners of Key West.
1927: The Key West Planning and Zoning Board met for the first time. The members of the board were Chairman W.W. Demeritt, L.T. Bragassa, Miss Mollie Parker, A.C. Elgin and Emory Pierce.
1932: A tropical storm passed south of Miami caused some rain and the highest wind in Key West was 40 mph.
1955: T.T. Thompson, founder of The Key West Citizen, died in Miami at 79. Thompson sold the paper in 1921 to L.P. Artman.