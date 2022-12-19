1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at daybreak and Brother went on board at sunrise. At half past seven the Schooner Mayflower got under way with the wind from the northeast but light. She dropped down about 3 miles and came to anchor on account of not being able to stem the flood tide. Wrote a postscript to the letter I wrote to Father on the 27 of last month to go by the Brig Enterprize today. Mr. Porter loaned me the Pearl and the Atlantic Souvenirs for 1830. Reading the Pearl in the forenoon. The Schooner Durango from New York to St. Marks came in and I received a letter and some copies of Van Ressalers opinion from Father and brought out by a Mr. Ruan a cousin of Porter’s who intends remaining on the Key. Weather nearly cold.

1832: John William Charles Fleming, one of the four original owners of Key West, died and was buried in St. Paul’s churchyard.