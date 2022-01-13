1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Sunday, Jan. 13 The Wind during the greater part of this day was from the Westward which soon carried us into the Soundings off the Chesapeake — But at Day Light it hauled ahead and became very cold. Lat. 38.22 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on Board 3955 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 58 lbs. Bread, 72 lbs. Beef, 27 lbs. Flour, 13 lbs. Raisins, 5 1/2 Gls. Spirits.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and made a fire in the stove and sat till daylight when I walked the piazza for near an hour I did not like to leave the stove with a fresh fire in it with no one to attend to it so I did not walk. At 9 a.m. the barometer 29.57, wind north northwest 3, clouds 1 with haze. Read papers. Colonel Polk sailed at 3 p.m. in the schooner Wye for Havana. Babe quite dull all day and night some fever for which I gave Acon, at 10 gave her a second dose of Acon when we found her getting hotter and fever increasing. Gave her another two globs of Nuxx which soon cooled her off and she slept after 1. Tolerably well the early part of the night. She would not leave her Mother. Put wet compress on her throat and chest.
1861: During the night, Capt. James M. Brannan, commanding the Army Barracks Key West, marched his men to Fort Zachary Taylor and took command of the fort. This action ensured that Key West would remain in the Union during the Civil War and provided the Union Navy with a secure base to blockade southern ports.
1958: Former President Herbert Hoover arrived in Keys for his mid-winter fishing trip.
1964: Mrs. Ann Cobo was given The Key West Citizen’s first Community Service Award. The award was for her more than 25 years of civic work.
1981: A temperature of 41 degrees during the night tied the all-time record low for Key West. The same temperature was recorded on the same date 95 years before.
1984: The Monroe County Library in Marathon was named for former Monroe County Mayor George Dolezal.
1989: President-elect George H. W. Bush arrived at Marathon airport to spent a few days fishing at Islamorada.
1994: Former City Commissioner Harry Powell, in an attempt to stop construction of the U.S. Navy housing project at Peary Court, took over a construction trailer with what he claimed was dynamite with a dead man’s switch. After a nine-hour standoff, he was taken into custody and charged with armed burglary and possession of a destructive device.