1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.47, thermometer 86, wind south 2, clouds 7. Dug a turtle’s nest with 123 eggs. Bought a Spaniel dog about 10 months old from one of the crew of the brig Susan Soult for which I gave $5.00, he is large now and promises to be a large dog. About 8 p.m. a heavy squall of wind with but little rain from the south southwest passed over.
1904: Comm. George P. Colvocoresses relived Capt. G.A. Bicknell as Commanding Officer Naval Station Key West.
1934: Thousands of Key Westers gather at the railroad station to welcome the Florida National Guard when they arrived for their annual two-week encampment at Fort Taylor.
1952: Charles Cremata, a member of the Key West Fire Department for 15 years, was named Fire Chief. He replaced Leroy Torres, who died two weeks before.
1957: The Florida State Racing Commission approved a new dog track for Key West.
1976: President Gerald Ford named Sidney Aronovitz, a Key West native, as U.S. District Court Judge for the Southern Florida District.
1984: The freighter Wellwood ran aground just south of Molasses Reef inside the boundaries of the Key Largo Coral Reef National Marine Sanctuary.
1993: The Sheraton Suites Key West and the Jupiter Crab Company Restaurant held their grand-opening celebration.