1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:45 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 82.5, wind south southwest 2, clouds 1. Yesterday got back the clock with calendar hand and took to Walberg the eight day clock which I had, finding that it would not run more than a few days without losing many minutes. Read Household Words. Judge William Marvin read the decree in the case of the bark Balaklava ordering that cotton be sold (the bark is sold) and 25 per cent of net sales for salvage the rest to remain in Court until called for by the owners. The Captain (Barss) drinks very hard which I suppose caused the Judge to act as he has. The case of Phillips vs. Brig Sabine tried, lawyers Samuel Douglas and Ossian B. Hart. P.M. Siesta and read Household Words.
1898: The USS Oregon left San Francisco Bay on a 16,000-mile voyage around South America to join the Atlantic Fleet in Key West.
1929: The annual convention of the Florida Sheriff’s Association opened at the La Concha Hotel. Sheriff Cleveland Niles presented the key of the city to President Bob Baker.
1949: President Harry S Truman left for Washington after a two-week vacation at the Little White House.
1953: Southern Bell Telephone Company installed its 6,000th phone on the Key West switchboard.
1953: A plan for the protection of the Florida Keys Deer was agreed upon in Washington by Congressman Bill Lantaff, officials of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and representatives of the Wildlife Federation.
1972: The American Sportsmen’s Inn at 3820 North Roosevelt Boulevard opened for business.
1987: The waste energy plant, built by Montenay for Key West, was dedicated. The plant, designed to burn garbage to make electricity, was unsuccessful and later closed.
1994: A Chalk Airline seaplane taking off from Key West Harbor crashed, killing the two pilots, the only people on the plane.