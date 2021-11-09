1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: [Continued from November 8.] From Midnight to 4 a.m. moderate breezes from the Northward and Westward — 3:30 the wind hauled to the North and Eastward, wore round on the Starboard Tack — hauled down the flying Jib, and single reefed the Fore Topsail. From 4 to 8 light breezes and pleasant — at 4:30 shook the reef out of the Fore Top Sail —set the Flying Jib and Fore Sail — standing in for the Land — at [unreadable] Brailed up the Foresail — down Flying Jib — and backed the Fore Top sail and sent the Gig on board the Schooner. From 8 to Meridian moderate breezes from the Southward and Eastward and clear pleasant weather — at 8:30 took our Men out from the Y and permitted her to proceed on her Voyage — hoisted up the Gig and made all sail to the North and West. At 9 a.m. Cape Mount bore S. E. by S. dist. 7 or 8 Leagues. At 10 discovered a strange sail about 1 point on the Starboard Bow — at 10:30 made her out to be an English Cutter — supposed to be the Three Sisters which we boarded some days previous — Meridian hauled up W. by S., took in the Starboard Steering sails, and the Northernmost Land in sight, bore N. by E. dist. 3 to 4 Leagues. Having examined that part of the Coast from the Bassagos Islands to Cape Mount and executed the orders of the Department so far as it relates to my African Cruize [sic], I shaped my Course to the West intending to pass along the edge of Soundings in hopes of falling in with some more Slavers. At 11:40 discovered a strange sail from the Mast Head, 2 points on the Larboard Bow, hauled up in chase. Wind from the East. Lat. 6.49 Long. 14.02. On the Sick List 6, Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on board 4116 Gallons, Exp. Provisions, 156 lbs. Bread, 14 lbs. Butter, 3 1/2 Galls. Molasses, 4 Galls. Whiskey, 3 1/2 Galls. Rice.
1828: The act incorporating the City of Key West was repealed and a new one incorporating the Town of Key West was passed by the territorial council.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Ponds and seeing several ducks flying crossed by the ponds but there was nothing in them. The walking was bad in consequence of a rain which fell about 2 a.m. and there were several light showers while I was out. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.51, thermometer 82, wind east southeast 1, clouds 6. Wrote to Mother to the Sewing machine men and Putnam magazine. Dan was quite sick again gave Rhus. 7 China and toward the night he got into a perspiration which continued all night and the fever left him. Matilda and I went to Alexander Patterson’s after tea.
1948: Vice president-elect Alben Barkley arrived in Key West and joined President Harry S Truman at the Little White House.
1969: The Rev. George W. Allen, 89, was buried at the Trinity Wesleyan Methodist Church. He had worked in the ministry for 50 years, serving as pastor of Trinity Wesleyan Methodist Church for 33 years.