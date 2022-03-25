1822: LCDR M.C. Perry and the officers attached to the Shark, together with the part owners of the Island, Mr. John Fleming, Mr. John Whitehead and American Consul in Cuba John Warner went on shore, took possession of the island in the name of the United States of North America, changed the name Key West Island to that of Thompson Island, and the and the harbor contiguous to be called Port Rodgers, fired a salute of 18 guns and hoisted the American Ensign, for the first time. The party then partook of a sumptuous dinner, prepared for the occasion by Capt. P, the Purser and Doctor it was composed of venison and a variety of the things served with Champagne. The feast was served at truly delightful place under two large trees, shaded with the American colors; 13 public toasts were drank, also a number of private and was ended with an appropriate song sung by Mr. Fleming.
1851: Stephen R. Mallory of Key West was elected by the Florida Legislature as one of the U.S. Senators from Florida.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on South Beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 A.M. barometer 29.46, thermometer 75, wind east southeast 3, clouds 10. The USS Steamer Grey Cloud with apart of the regiments of artillery came in about 9 a.m. and the men went on the steamer Isabel, the regiment is ordered north. Wrote to Mother and to Aletta. The Isabel came in at her usual hour. Felix Senac and Mr. Husted went in her.
1929: Famous baseball player Ty Cobb was in Key West on a fishing trip.
1946: Former President Herbert Hoover paid a visit to the Naval Station while on his annual fishing trip to the Keys.
1961: The beach on South Roosevelt was dedicated and named for Florida Sen. George Smathers. The senator attended the ceremony, which was held on the beach.
1986: The National Marine Fisheries Service issued an emergency ruling closing the commercial fishing season for kingfish in the Gulf of Mexico. Kingfish had been declared a threatened species.