Today in Keys History

The Key West City Commission.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Monday, August 26th Wind still from the Southward with pleasant weather. At 9:30 A.M. discovered a large Ship on our Starboard Beam, steering to the Northward and Eastward. Lat. 39.23 N. Long. 57.07 W. On the Sick List 9. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 4297 Gallons.

1906: The state senator for the 24th district was W. Hunt Harris. The state representative from Monroe County was C.L. Knowles.