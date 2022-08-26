1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Monday, August 26th Wind still from the Southward with pleasant weather. At 9:30 A.M. discovered a large Ship on our Starboard Beam, steering to the Northward and Eastward. Lat. 39.23 N. Long. 57.07 W. On the Sick List 9. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 4297 Gallons.
1906: The state senator for the 24th district was W. Hunt Harris. The state representative from Monroe County was C.L. Knowles.
1951: The new Grace Lutheran Church on Flagler Avenue was dedicated. The guest speaker was The Rev. Dallas Gibson, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church of Fort Lauderdale.
1953: The Key West Citizen had been at every meeting of the city commission for 34 years. Proof was found when workmen removed the leather cover on the table used by the Key West City Commission and found underneath a copy of The Key West Citizen dated Monday, Nov. 24, 1919.
1954: Captain Chauncey S. Willard relieved Commander Richard H. Rice as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.
1972: A condominium project named Harbor Cay West was planned for North Roosevelt. The project was to have 520 units in buildings from five to 11 floors, with the top floors to be developed with penthouse apartments. The units were to have sale prices from $17,990 to $448,500.