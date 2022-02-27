1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Having completed our repairs, replenished our Sea Stores, obtained a fresh supply of Officers and Men, we cast off from the Wharf at the Navy Yard [Brooklyn, New York] at 1 p.m. and commenced working down the River, with the Wind at S.W. At 5:15 having crossed the Bar, discharged the Pilot, and stood to the Southward and Eastward. At 7 Sandy Hook Light bore N. W. 1/2 W. from which I take my departure. Lat. 39.14 Long. 72.07 W. Latter part fresh winds from the Southward and Westward. Expend Provisions 49 lbs. Bread, 70 lbs. Beef, 70 lbs. Vegetables, 4 Gls. Spirits.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked nearly to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.68, thermometer 77, wind northeast 2, clouds 3. Read papers. Latter part of the day cloudy.
1929: U.S. Navy tests of the Momsen Lung conducted on the submarine S-4 near Smith Shoals ended and were declared a success with men able to escape from the submarine on the bottom using the lung.
1952: Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Company began installing a new dial telephone system in Key West.
1953: The Jesston Corporation sold 330 acres of the new Marathon Beach area to Stanley Switlik for a reported price of $200,000.
1971: Astro City playground at Higgs Beach was dedicated. The park was a project of the Junior Woman’s Club.
1972: Ground was broken on an 18-acre site behind Searstown for a retirement center being developed by the Aldersgate Foundation, Inc.
1983: Tennessee Williams, Key West resident and America’s greatest playwright, was buried in St. Louis.
1984: The city commission chose Montenay International to build a state-of-art plant for solid waste incineration.