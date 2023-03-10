1819: It was reported that a small settlement had been established at Key West to engage in wrecking, though some suspected it was really an entrepôt for pirated cargoes.
1826: The first Key West lighthouse at the southwestern point of the island was lit. A ship captain passing by shortly after wrote, “Saw Key West Light, and passed it about 15 miles distant. It is a very brilliant light and an excellent guide in navigating along the Florida reef.”
1852: Carysfort Reef Lighthouse was first lighted.
1852: The hull of the wrecked ship Telamon was sold for $301 at auction in Key West. The ship was sold as it laid on Delta Shoal with whatever cargo might be found on board.
1893: The 329-foot-long, 2440-ton Mallory steamer Concho was aground on a reef near Key West. The vessel was in a dangerous position and all cargo would have to be removed before it could be got off.
1926: Famed violinist Ephraim Zimbalist appeared in the auditorium of the Monroe County High School under the auspices of the Art Society.
1933: Edmund H. Harvey was building a fishing lodge that was known as “Sombrero Lodge” on the 51 acres he owned on Key Vacas.
1941: Key West homeowners were asked to rent rooms to attendees of the upcoming state convention of the American Legion. More than 900 commercial guest rooms had already been booked, leaving private accommodations the only other option.
1953: City Electric’s power line to Big Pine Key was energized to bring commercial power to the Lower Keys for the first time.
1955: Dr. Frank Pinder, a Key West native, was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Law by Monrovia College, Liberia, West Africa. Dr. Pinder was chief agriculturist, U.S. Operation Mission in Liberia.
1967: Monroe County dedicated sub-courthouses in Plantation Key, Marathon and the courthouse annex in Key West. Florida’s Secretary of Agriculture was speaker at all three dedications, starting at 10 a.m. at Plantation, 2 p.m. at Marathon and 4 p.m. at Key West.
1974: Scientists were studying Hens and Chickens Reef off Upper Matecumbe Key to determine what had caused almost all the coral there to die.