Today in Keys History

The Carysfort Reef Lighthouse.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1819: It was reported that a small settlement had been established at Key West to engage in wrecking, though some suspected it was really an entrepôt for pirated cargoes.

1826: The first Key West lighthouse at the southwestern point of the island was lit. A ship captain passing by shortly after wrote, “Saw Key West Light, and passed it about 15 miles distant. It is a very brilliant light and an excellent guide in navigating along the Florida reef.”