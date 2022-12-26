1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at dawn and read some cases respecting the validity of awards. Oliver O’Hara and Mr. Torrey came to my office to consult on steps requisite to be taken in the prosecution of their respective libels against the Brig Halcyon and her cargo. Two of the Westcotts dined with us and Oliver O’Hara and Col. Lackland M. Stone. After dinner took a sail in Algernon Thurston’s new boat. Captain J. Place came down and reports that a British barque from some port in South America with a large sum of specie on board got inside of the reef. He piloted her out and the Captain would not come to the Key but gave him paper stating that he had rendered service to the barque. The money belongs to the British government. I felt quite unwell the whole morning and took a dose of Rhubarb Wine before going to bed. During the night the wind got around to the southwest and blew very fresh for a short time attended with a violent rain, wind during the day and weather pleasant.

1905: Dr. John B. Maloney was promoted chief surgeon for the Second Infantry Regiment, Florida National Guard.