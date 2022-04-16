1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding remarks, Tuesday, April 16th Moderate and pleasant weather. Lat. 23.37 N. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 73 Gallons, Remains on Board 2405 Gallons.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Pond and on my return found Catalan who was to work today and dressing without a bath went to the office and set him to work screwing on the tops to the boxes. I felt unwell and put on a flannel undershirt as I think that I took a cold getting into a perspiration day before yesterday and as I have to work in packing up I wear it as a precaution. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.44, thermometer 69, foggy. I could not do much as I felt too unwell but helped a little and marked the boxes as fast as the covers were screwed on.
1893: The Key West Guard, Company A of the 5th Battalion, drilled at the Armory in the Monroe County Court House. The officers were: F.C. Brossier, Captain; M.W. Curry, 1st Lieutenant and H.L. Roberts, 2nd Lieutenant.
1952: The first families moved into the new 1,000-unit military housing projects at Sigsbee Park and Peary Court.
1985: Angelo Donghia, one of the world’s most influential interior designers and former resident of Key West, died in New York at 50.
1985: Mayor Richard Heyman led the ground-breaking ceremonies for the new 158-room Key West Hampton Inn on North Roosevelt Boulevard.
1995: Retired Key West Postmaster Edward R. Hart died at his home in Key West.
1997: Monroe County Commissioners voted unanimously to rename the new county government building on Truman Avenue as the Harvey Government Center at the Historic Truman School. The new name honored the late C.B. Harvey, former mayor of Key West, and his wife, Wilhelmina, at the time serving as a county commissioner and who had been the first woman mayor of Monroe County.