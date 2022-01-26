1836: During the year of 1835 a total of 17 vessels were adjudicated in the Admiralty Court in Key West and salvage fees of $88,435.18 were awarded to the wreckers.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed thought there was but little water in the wells and spring dry nearly dry from the northerly winds. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 66, wind north northeast 3, clouds 2 with haze. At 5 a.m. the wind was about east by north. Read papers. After tea went to Captain Cornelius Curtis by invitation. Found Colonel and Mrs. Winder, Miss Eagle, Mr. Huested and wife, Mrs. And Lt. Reynolds, topography engineer in charge of lighthouse construction and Mrs. R.W. Welch. Sat till 10.
1912: The first excursion train left Key West for Long Key. More than 120 passengers made the trip which, after a short stay, returned. The round trip fare was $2.60.
1929: President-elect Herbert Hoover was fishing for sailfish off Key Largo.
1953: Gulf Oil Corporation scientific researchers were testing for oil in a 400-square-mile area ranging from Sand Key, seven miles southwest of Key West to Marco, Florida.
1953: The city commission took steps to the end the “B-Girl” problem when they passed an ordinance making it unlawful for anyone to solicit the sale of drinks in the city bars.
1977: The new United States Coast Guard Station at Trumbo Annex was dedicated.
1986: Lt. Colonel Harold Hinson, Salvation Army Florida Divisional Commander, dedicated the new Salvation Army building on Flagler Avenue.
1991: Eliza (Skippy Doodle) Gardner, Key West native and retired schoolteacher, celebrated her 100th birthday.