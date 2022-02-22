1821: The United States Senate ratified the treaty with Spain and Florida became a U.S. Territory.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and went to the Post Office but the steamer Isabel was not in sight, she got in about 7. At 10:30 a.m. barometer 29.60.5, thermometer 77.5, wind east northeast 2, clouds 9. Got $45.00 Treasury Warrant for per diem and a letter from sewing machine man with needles. Got Porter’s Spirit of the Times from number 1 to 22, January and February of Harper’s and January Knickerbocker, but not Putnam’s magazine or Godey’s. There must be a missing mail. The Isabel was detained in Charleston by fog and tide and did not sail till evening.
1895: There were 119 vessels engaged in sponge fishing. Each vessel carried four to five skiffs that were fished by a two-man crew. The vessels made two-month trips three to four times a year. If the weather and water conditions were satisfactory, a sponger could make a good living.
1906: Stock Island and Key West were joined for the first time by the new 12-foot roadway built for the Florida East Coast Railroad.
1917: Polk’s Key West city directory for 1917-1918 listed 80 grocery stores in the city.
1946: Boy Scouts of Troops 50, 51 and 52 left for three-day camping trip to the old CCC Camp on West Summerland Key. This was the first time the Scouts used the West Summerland Key site.
1949: Work of rebuilding and redecorating of the Little White House used by President Harry S Truman was competed. The work cost about $60,000.
1953: Former Navy Comm. Lee H. Goddard was named acting Postmaster of Key West to replace Hollon Bervaldi, who retired after a 39-year career with the post office.
1971: The Key West Tree Commission was created by the city commission.