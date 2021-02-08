1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 having been awake a half an hour but it was so dark and cloudy and the ground so wet from light rain during the night that I did not go to walk. Bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.37, thermometer 75, wind south 6, clouds 9. There was sheet lighting and distant thunder in the northwest about 5:30. Tried the case of William Rollins vs. schooner Entire and cargo which took until half past one. P.M. Wrote to Editor of the Knickerbocker magazine that duplicate number for January and February had been received. Also wrote to Fowler and Wills enclosing a stamp to know of a Knitting Machine for family use could be procured and the cost there of. Samuel Douglas gave notice of a motion for a reappraisement of the ship Lavinia Adams. P.m, weather warm and close, clouds 10.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 7:30, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, went to Dr. Catherburg to the first music lesson, came home, the Misses Wischer and May Haskins called, they left, I dressed, Lena and I took car, went to Moffatt’s for proofs, then to Jerry’s to have a [illegible] about the piano, went to Corinne’s, walked New Street, went to H. C. Albury’s, to Gibbon’s, took car went to La Brisa, had a pleasant time.
1926: Gen. John J. Pershing arrived on the USS Denver. He came from the Canal Zone after an extended trip to South America. He took the train to Washington.
1941: The body of Cecilia Thompson Trunks was found at the infamous establishment on Howe Street known as “Alice Reid’s” or “Mom’s Tea Room.” She had died of an overdose, an apparent suicide.
1947: Robert (“Believe It or Not”) Ripley was the guest of Mrs. Jesse Porter Kirke.
1949: The modern Gulfstream Food Department Store on White Street opened. The owners of the new store were Luis and James Muniz.
1959: The Southeast Museum of the North American Indian opened to the public in Marathon. The museum was founded and sponsored by the Crane Foundation.
1964: The Hemingway House was formally dedicated as a museum honoring the memory of the late Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winner who lived in Key West in the 1930s.
1966: Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus arrived in Key West for a week of rest and fishing.
1969: Sen. Richard Russell, Chairman of the Senate Defense Appropriation Committee, arrived for a vacation as guest of Rear Adm. F.J. Bush, Commander Key West Forces.