1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:45 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 86.2, wind southeast 3, clouds 4. The USS Susquehanna came in at 7:30 and the Flag was saluted by the USS Merimack and returned by the Susquehanna. Received of the Clerk of Court my fees in the of the ship Diadem $200.00. Allen came in and paid me my fee in the Blodget’s Estate $50.00. He held an account of the Estate $18.92 and one of his own of $11.38, amounting to $31.20 which I paid receiving $19.80 balance. P.m. siesta. Pleasant breeze from east southeast.
1914: The Panama Hotel, Manager C.R. Pierce, was located at the corner of Eaton and Elizabeth streets. The hotel had running water in every room and the rates were $1, $1.50 and $2.
1955: The Key West High School baseball team defeated Jackson High of Jacksonville, 3-2, in 12 innings to win the Class AA State High School Baseball Championship.
1957: Gov. Leroy Collins named A. Maitland Adams to fill the vacancy on the Monroe County Commission caused by Joe Allen’s appointment as tax assessor to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Claude Gandolfo. Adams was the manager of Thompson Enterprises and a former mayor of Key West.
1968: Ground was broken for the $2 million project for the construction of a road and toll bridge at Card Sound.
1973: The four-man, 21-foot Johnson-Sea-Link research submarine became entrapped in the wreckage of a scuttled destroyer on which it was diving. In a massive two-day effort, the U.S. Navy freed the submarine but only after two of the four-man crew had died.
1980: A study ordered by Gov. Bob Graham concluded that the policy of sheltering the population in a major hurricane is “clearly insufficient” and recommended that the Keys be completely evacuated.
1984: Chet Alexander died of a heart attack while sinking a barge for an artificial reef. He was the last known Key Wester to be a federal licensed salvage master.
1986: Gov. Bob Graham appointed Mary Reynolds Brown as Monroe County Supervisor of Elections to fill the vacancy left by the death of her husband.