1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks, Wednesday, April 3rd Pleasant weather awaiting the sailing of the Convoy which are making preparations for their departure. On Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 120 Gallons, Remains on Board 4320.
1823: Commodore David Porter arrived and established the Naval Station Key West.
1823: Joel Yancy, Key West’s first collector of customs, arrived with Commodore Porter and established the Custom Service office in Key West.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.45, thermometer 75, wind northeast .05, clouds 4. Read Law Register. Afternoon packed up two saddles and some of my old clothes in a ham tierce.
1898: Gov. William D. Bloxham ordered Capt. F.C. Brossier to put the Key West Guard on a war footing.
1904: Jake Aronovitz died at 80. He came to Key West in 1890 and operated Joe’s Trading Palace on Duval Street until he retired. He was a charter member of B’nai Zion Congregation.
1905: The plantation on Matecumbe Key, owned by Cephas Pinder and consisting of 216 acres and approximately 5,000 fruit trees was sold to Jose Piodela and Joaquin Leon. They planned to lay out a city that would be divided into 1,172 lots.
1943: The U.S. merchant ship Gulf State was sunk by German U-Boat 155 about 20 miles southeast of the Middle Keys.
1955: Southern Bell Telephone Company installed new dial equipment that gave all 8,700 phones in Key West new numbers. The old prefix number of 2 was dropped, and all numbers used the new prefixes of CY 4 or CY 6.
1966: The new chapel for the First Baptist Church’s mission on Big Coppitt was dedicated.
1979: Directors of the Southernmost Chamber of Commerce elected Jack Smith their first president. The Southernmost Chamber was formed by a group of dissident members from the Greater Key West Chamber earlier in the year.